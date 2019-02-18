Sedona offers a wild ride at 2019 Moutain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is a three-day event highlighting Sedona’s world-class trails to riders from all over the world.

If You Go ... • What: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival • When: March 1-3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Where: Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road • How Much: Ranges from $0 - $100 for a three-day pass • More Info: mailto: info@sedonamtb fesival.com”sedonamtbfesival.com SedonaMTBfestival.com

The Mountain Bike Festival is coupled with live music, food trucks, and an expo featuring more than 60 of the industry’s leading bike companies -- all at the beautiful Posse Grounds Park in the heart of Sedona, 525 Posse Ground Road.

This year’s Mountain Bike Festival will be March 1-3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music continuing through until 7 p.m.

With registration, riders can demo bikes and other products from vendors at the event. It’s a great opportunity to test out all the latest and greatest of new mountain bikes. There’s even multiple skills clinics going on to help improve your riding, as well as plenty of group rides to choose from.

Even for non-bikers, the event is free to walk through. Check out the live music in the park, stroll the expo, and enjoy the beer garden. This event also raises funds for the Red Rock Trail Fund and Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition to help maintain Sedona’s trails.

Road Closures

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, in coordination with the Sedona Public Works Department, will close a portion of Posse Ground Road beginning noon Feb. 28 and continuing through March 3. The partial closure is for the safety of pedestrians and bike riders near Posse Grounds Park during the weekend of the event.

There will be no through traffic to West Sedona School beginning noon Feb. 28.

Traffic will be rerouted via Soldiers Pass Road. Parents are encouraged to allow extra time to get from and to school. The closure will not affect access to any homes off Posse Ground Road because the hard closures will be located inside the area bounded by San Patricio Road and Carruth Drive; residents can continue to access Posse Grounds Park during the festival weekend but should plan for limited parking and field access.

“We are working with the city to make this an enjoyable and safe weekend for all of Sedona’s residents as well as visitors,” says Mike Raney, festival event director. “Everyone is invited to enjoy the live music, bikes, and food and beverage vendors.”

Sedona Parks and Recreation Manager Rachel Murdoch said the event continues to be popular for residents and visitors alike. “This is a well-managed and popular family event within Posse Grounds Park,” she said.