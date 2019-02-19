Camp Verde girls basketball falls in state first round

PRESCOTT — Camp Verde High girls basketball’s season came to an end Friday afternoon as Scottsdale Christian was too much for the Cowboys.

The No. 4 Eagles beat No. 13 Camp Verde 37-27 in the first round of the state tournament at Yavapai College.

The loss snapped Camp Verde’s nine game winning streak.

“Our intensity level was good, our kids played hard and that really is what’s carried us these last, six, seven eight games of the season,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “The kids’ intensity level was up and that’s appreciated.”

The Cowboys led 6-3 after the first quarter before their foul trouble caught up with them. Three Cowboys had three fouls, including sophomore center Jacy Finley, who got her third in the first half.

“It hurt us, it hurt us,” Showers said. “Jacy getting into foul trouble early, that was difficult for us and we had to have her back off a little bit defensively and that’s hard. So you couple that with the fact that we didn’t really shoot the ball all that well (Friday), it puts us in a very difficult position.”

The Eagles took over the lead in the second quarter and led 13-10 at the half. Then in the third quarter they outscored the Cowboys 17-7 to secure the win.

SCA won their quarterfinal game over No. 5 Sanders Valley 44-41 on Saturday.

Senior Payton Kolar led the way for Scottsdale Christian with 18 points. The Eagles have won 13 games in a row.

“They have a guard who’s really solid and that’s really the reason that they’re as good as they are,” Showers said. “Overall they’re obviously ranked No. 4 in the state, they’re a pretty good team.”

Finley and sophomore shooting guard Maya Hedges each had eight points. Junior point guard Tanna Decker grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists and five steals.

After a tough start to the season that included three starters going out with injury, including one for the season, the Cowboys recovered to win the Central Region tournament and make the last 16 of the state.

“I thought the kids have rebounded well on the season as a whole,” Showers said. “With all the issues we’ve had all season long, including injuries and eligibility issues and all the crazy things that have happened, the kids have persevered and that shows a lot of character and a lot class on their part and that’s how we were able to win the games that we did this last part of the season.”

The Cowboys lose just one senior, Hope Ontiveros.

“Well if everybody stays healthy and everybody’s playing, we should do very well,” Showers said about 2019-20. “I mean that was the idea this year but obviously that didn’t work out because of all the issues that we had. So I mean it really comes down to circumstances. There are always going to be negative circumstances and you have to over come those things.”