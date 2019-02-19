Heavy snow in forecast throughout Verde Valley, Sedona

The National Weather Service is sending out a Winter Storm Watch late Wednesday night into Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet and ice and may impact travel.

“Now is the time to prepare for what will be the biggest winter storm of the season so far,” NWS stated in a public Facebook post.

Snow showers are likely to begin after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall midday Thursday until midday Friday in elevations as low as 3,000 to 4,000 feet. Snow showers will gradually diminish Friday afternoon into Saturday, according to NWS.

General snow accumulation is forecast between 12 and 24 inches with higher amounts along Mogollon Rim and lower amounts in the Verde Valley.

Cottonwood is forecast to get 7 to 11 inches of snow; 11 to 17 inches in Sedona and 5 to 9 inches in Camp Verde.



NWS advises drivers to keep gas tanks near full and avoid traveling alone. They also advise carrying road maps and to not rely on mobile devices for GPS.

Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 42 in Cottonwood.