Weather delays first responders softball tournament to March 9

The recent weather has led to the postponement for the First Annual First Responders Coed Softball Tournament.

The tourney, hosted by the Law Enforcements Heroes Organized and Mingus Union Baseball RBI Club was originally slated for Saturday but the condition of the fields and the winter storms has led to the tournament being moved back to Saturday Mar. 9.

The tournament is a fund-raiser for Law Enforcement Heroes and 2019 Mingus Union baseball.

The tournament will take place at the Riverfront Softball Fields in Cottonwood.