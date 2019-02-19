Yavapai Silent Witness seeks public’s help in locating Daniel Sanchez Martinez

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Daniel Sanchez Martinez.

Martinez is 34 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on charges that include interfering with judicial process, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated domestic violence, aggravated assault per domestic violence, criminal impersonation, and driving on a suspended license.

“His last known address was in Cottonwood on 5th Street ... Due to the seriousness of the crimes, a nationwide extraditable 2012 warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest with a $150,000 bond,” Yavapai Silent Witness reported.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of Martinez, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Citizens can also contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov