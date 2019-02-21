Clarkdale, Cottonwood offices closed due to winter weather

CLARKDALE -- The Town of Clarkdale administrative offices are closed Thursday and remain closed for the remainder of today. Normal office hours for Friday are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to noon.



The City of Cottonwood also announced that their offices will be closed today.

"Public Safety and emergency personnel are currently staffed and on call, respectively. The Cottonwood Municipal Airport and the Transfer Station will be closed today and tomorrow, Friday, February 22nd. They will resume services on Monday," according to a city news release. "The Recreation Center is open to assist with child care for Hospital and emergency services and others. The services there are limited due to staffing shortages."

GIF Snow outside the Verde Independent office in Cottonwood via GIPHY

The town of Clarkdale will continue to monitor road conditions and forecasts to determine any impacts to our Friday schedule.

"Public Works Crews and Police Department have been monitoring road conditions since the storm started on Wednesday evening. Public Works and the Police Department are on 24-hour staffing throughout the storm and our crews will be using graders, gravel and salt on high priority problem areas throughout the day and into the night," a town news release states.

Because of snow equipment limitations, resources will be focused on major collector roads and assisting ADOT with Highway 89A. Please be aware that local roads and neighborhood streets are not likely to be cleared. Expect snow packed and icy travel conditions throughout the region.

The Town of Clarkdale along with The Arizona Department of Transporation is urging motorists to avoid travel during this storm if at all possible, as heavy snowfall is expected throughout northern Arizona.

In addition to Town office closure, the Tuzigoot River Access Point (25 E. Tuzigoot Road) and the Lower TAPCO River Access Point (3400 N. Sycamore Canyon Road) were closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th.

The anticipated snow and rain associated with this winter storm will make the dirt roads and parking lots at these river access points very muddy and at risk of damage by vehicles.

The Town of Clarkdale will reassess the condition of the RAP's on Saturday to determine when they can be reopened.