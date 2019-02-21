Snow day: Verde Valley schools will close Friday due to winter weather

School districts in the Verde Valley will be closed Friday as more snow showers are forecast today and tomorrow.

Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts will all be closed tomorrow.

Cottonwood is forecast to get up to eight inches of snow between today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

"Student safety is a priority, so we will be canceling school tomorrow, Friday, February 22 2019," Mingus Acting Superintendent Genie Gee wrote in an email. "We have concerns about freezing roadways overnight and the safety of our teenage drivers and buses and want to keep the roads clear for first responders. Please be careful on the roads and we will welcome our students back here on Monday, February 25."

Likewise, all Cottonwood-Oak Creek programs will be closed including preschool, afterschool care, Verde Valley Menta Academy and Bridgeway.

School will resume again on Monday, said C-OC Superintendent Steve King.