Clarkdale Council to review CDBG distribution process

CLARKDALE -- The Town of Clarkdale will review a presentation on the distribution of Community Development Block Grants Tuesday.

CDBG money is distributed to municipalities and communities based on a poverty/population formula. The grants are meant to fund housing and community development activities.

The City of Cottonwood recently granted $330,000 in CDBG money to go toward its Parks & Recreation master plan.

According to staff, some communities are having a tougher time coming up with “eligible projects.”

“In the interest of making sure we are using our CDBG funds as intended, and to help ensure that we don’t end up sending funds back to the state, (Northern Arizona Council of Governments) is discussing changes to the current method of distribution, which may include moving from rotational eligibility to a competitive grant process.”

Clarkdale will also consider a bid from Patriot Disposal Inc. for trash and recycling services Tuesday.

Clarkdale will meet Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Clarkdale Police Annex, 49 N. Ninth Street.