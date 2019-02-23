Guest Editorial: America should mourn the loss of ‘Common Sense’

Today we could be mourning the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years.



No one knows for sure how old he is, since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape. He is remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons such as knowing when to come in out of the rain; why the early bird gets the worm; life isn’t always fair; and maybe it was my fault.

Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more than you can earn) and reliable strategies (adults, not children are in charge).

His health seems to have began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place.

Reports of a 6-year old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.

Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job they themselves had failed to do in disciplining their unruly children.

It seemed to declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer sun lotion or an aspirin to a student; but could not inform parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion.

Common Sense lost the will to live as the churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment than their victims.

Common Sense took a beating when you couldn’t defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar could sue for assault.

Common Sense finally gave up the will to live after a woman failed to realize that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.

Common Sense would be preceded in death, by his parents, Truth and Trust; by his wife, Discretion; by his daughter, Responsibility; and by his son, Reason.



His would be survived by his 4 Stepbrothers:

• I Know My Rights;

• I Want It Now;

• Someone Else Is To Blameand;

• I’m A Victim.

Not many attended his funeral because so few realized he was gone.”

Even though at times one may wonder if Common Sense actually prevails, there is an indication that it is still alive and well and at working in the minds of many Americans.

I think we can look back at the town hall meetings, the tea parties that took place the previous years and the last Presidential election and determine that the majority in the nation are still free-minded thinkers and through common sense see that they have allowed state and federal governments run amuck.

The main place the lack of common sense seems to thrive is in the legislative halls of our governments. Those we have elected to serve have thrown out common sense in their thinking when they forget they have been elected to serve, not to promote their personal agendas and wealth.

When a politician claims that the average American citizen could not understand the language in a legislative proposal and others block legislation that would allow a 72-hour waiting period after posting a proposed bill on the internet so the general public could read it, common sense tell us that there are provisions in the proposed mandates they don’t want us to know about.

Americans are demanding they have their say on what is to be proposed in legislation that will determine their welfare and the welfare of their future generations.

Legislators that are bent on going against the will of the people and are dishonest and disingenuous to their constituents fail to realize that common sense will prevail at the voting booth the next election and their political career could come to an abrupt end.

Ron Parker is a resident of Cottonwood.