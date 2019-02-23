Letter: Young people getting wrong message about drugs

Editor:

Too many fall victim to substances, legal and illegal. Commonly prescribed drugs are debilitating families and leading people to the street. Kids are over-prescribed and set up for a lifetime of drug consumption.

When we consider that one in five kids are offered attention-deficit medication, we must reconsider our options.

Kids don’t need pills. Kids need nutritious food, love, attention, and purpose. It’s up to us to guide them. We see healthy kids prescribed multiple medications, leading them to improper diagnoses.

When they get proper nutrition, their diagnoses turn around. Many illnesses begin with inflammatory ingredients in processed foods. These illnesses lead to many commonly prescribed drugs, and the cycle continues.

Let’s back up to the root of the problem before we give our kids drugs. We need to cook, talk, and spend time with our kids. Pain pills contain the same addictive opiate as heroin.

Attention-deficit medications contain some of the same components of methamphetamine. After years of prescribing these pills it’s no wonder meth’s making a comeback. To break the cycle of addiction we must begin at home by addressing daily habits and having honest, continuing conversations about drugs.

Kathy Inman

Patient Advocate

Community Educator

Executive Director of MomForce AZ