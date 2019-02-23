Obituary: Cynthia Boer Mason

Cindy Mason, age 58, passed away Jan. 15, 2019, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona. Cindy is finally at peace with the Lord after a lifetime battle with cancer which began at age 19.

She passed away peacefully with her husband Carl and friends at her side.



Cindy was born and raised in New Jersey. Her dream was to move to the Sedona area and she ultimately moved to the Verde Valley. She spent her final years in her home overlooking the incredible view of the Red Rocks.



Cindy graduated from Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey, with a degree in finance. She worked in the banking industry before retiring. She and Carl resided in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, prior to moving to Arizona.



Cindy is survived by her husband Carl; her mother Pat Boer; sisters Sandy Condal and Pat Ruffing; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bert Boer and her sister, Susan Boer.



In lieu of flowers Cindy would appreciate donations to: Valley View Care, 421 N Willard St, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326; Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Dr, Clarkdale, Arizona, 86324; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave, New York, New York, 10065.



A Celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.

A repast will follow in the Fellowship Hall.



Information provided by survivors.