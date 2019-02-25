Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Sedona March 5-6

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona. For the fifth year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to red rock country.

This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.



The Sedona tour stop has been expanded to two nights again this year: Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.

The Banff Centre’s Banff Mountain Film Festival is the one of the most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road with stops planned in about 550 communities and 40 countries across the globe.

“Like every year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival brings exciting program to the screen, allowing everyone to experience these inspiring stories that drive us to keep exploring our world outside,” said Patrick Schweiss, director of the tour host Sedona Film Festival.

Traveling to exotic landscapes and remote cultures, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2018/2019 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

From approximately 400 films entered into the annual festival, award-winning films and audience favorites are among the films chosen to travel the globe.

Featured films on Tuesday, March 5

• Sacred Strides: Bears Ears National Monument is one of the most talked-about public lands under threat. In March 2017, a group of Native American tribes put their differences aside and came together to run 1280 kilometers to Bears Ears to send a message of unity.

• RJ Ripper: The chaotic streets of Kathmandu may not seem like a typical breeding ground for world-class mountain bikers, but then again nothing is typical about Rajesh (RJ) Magar and his beat-up clunker.

• Reel Rock 12: Break on Through: Margo Hayes, a little-known 19-year-old from Boulder, Colorado, she has moved to Europe to train and climb with the goal of succeeding on two of the most iconic 5.15s in France and Spain. But by pushing her body and mind to the absolute limit, she risks injury and failure in her quest to be the first.

• Fast Horse: The film follows the return of the Blackfoot bareback horseracing tradition in a new form: the Indian Relay. Siksika horseman Allison Red Crow struggles to build a team with second-hand horses and a new jockey, Cody Big Tobacco, to take on the best riders in the Blackfoot Confederacy at the Calgary Stampede.

• This Mountain Life: A mother-daughter team set out on a six-month ski traverse in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia, Canada.

• The Frenchy: Jacques is an 82-year-old remarkable athlete, but the real story is how he inspires us with his contagious love of life, epic tales of survival and his ability to counter aging through laughter.

Featured films on Wednesday, March 6 include:

• Far Out: Kai Jones: Eleven-year-old Kai Jones isn’t old enough to go to the movies alone or order a sandwich at the pub, but in the mountains age doesn’t matter. He is following in his family’s ski tracks … right into backflips and tricks off of cliffs.

• For the Love of Mary: When 97-year-old runner George Etzweiler dons his lucky ancient green running shorts, he’s not just running to the summit of Mt. Washington, Etzweiler carries something else special with him: The memory of his late wife of 68 years.

• Grizzly Country: After serving in the Vietnam War, author and eco-warrior Doug Peacock spent years alone in the Wyoming and Montana wilderness observing grizzly bears. This time in the wild changed the course of his life. With the protection of Yellowstone grizzlies now under threat, Peacock reflects on the importance of habitat and why he continues to fight for wild causes.

• Surviving the Outback: Could you survive alone across hundreds of kilometers of remote outback for a whole month, trekking and sailing on a makeshift raft, with nothing but a time capsule of antique stuff from 1932? Mike wasn’t sure he could pull it off either!

• The Beaver Believers: Sherri Tippie, a hairdresser/Certified Live Beaver Trapper is working to restore the North American Beaver, the most industrious, ingenious, furry little engineer, to the watersheds of the American West.

• Brotherhood of Skiing: Since 1973, the National Brotherhood of Skiers has overcome barriers by bringing soul, smiles and a party to the mountain.

• The Passage: In 1974 a small determined team built their own canoes, launched them into the Pacific, and became some the first people in modern history to canoe from Washington to Alaska up the Inside Passage. The Passage is a story about revisiting that journey, fathers and sons, and the wild places that define us.

• Skier Vs. Drone: It’s the classic battle of man vs. machine but Olympic Bronze Medalist ski racer, Victor Muffat-Jeandet isn’t worried.

Join the Sedona International Film Festival and film and adventure enthusiasts when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Sedona, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road) on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets for each individual night are $20 general admission; $17 for film festival members and students. A two-night package discount is offered to attend both evenings: $35 general admission and $29 for film festival members.

For tickets and information visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177.