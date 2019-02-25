Eric Williams tickles the keys on Steakhouse89 Baby Grand

One thing for sure about Sedona-local musician and performer Eric Williams; he plays with the gusto of his full heart and soul.

There could be 200 people in the audience or only even one, Eric gives it his full passion and delivers a stunning performance each and every time on the stage.

In the Steakhouuse89/Bar 89 Lounge Eric is as comfortable as a cool-cat purring away on the Baby Grand, playing a full repertoire of songs, covering a field of styles and genres we all can relate to.

Every Thursday night, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seakhouse89, Eric gets into the classy atmosphere adding to the feel his rich command of mood music.

Audiences love him and likewise, he loves them -- smiling his big smile from behind the piano; his face lighting up with the happiness playing or listening to good music brings.

Eric Williams has been wowing audiences in Sedona for the past 25 years and he has no intentions of ever slowing down. Proficient on the piano, saxophone, guitar and harmonica he puts on a show people of all ages and backgrounds truly enjoy.

Playing solo or with numerous musical groups in the Northern Arizona circuit, Eric also plays with the “Green Light Band,” a top draw musical-vocal group in Sedona.

“He adds so much to our sound,” said Chicky Brooklyn from the “Green Light Band.” “Whether he’s on the keyboard or saxophone or joining in harmonies Eric’s a rock solid musician we enjoy having in the band.”

Eric plays everything from classical music to classic rock with a preference for the Great American Songbook of the 1930’s and 40’s; and early rock ‘n’ roll, Rhythm & Blues from the 1950’s and 60’s.

His expansive command of musical styles and arrangements makes him one of Sedona’s most sought after solo-musical performers.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.