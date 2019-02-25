Experience story-telling at Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries

Telling stories doesn’t have to be done just through words alone. Sedona galleries and artisans will be telling their stories through imagery and color at Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event. Join gallery staff and artists on March 1, 5-8 p.m., and experience these stories for yourself.

Guests will enjoy art, refreshments, music and great conversation throughout the evening. This event is open to the public.

Lanning, a Bryant Nagel Gallery will have artist Bruce Bowditch showcasing his stories through acrylic paintings. Bowditch explains that his art allows him to explore the mystery beyond our initial impressions and understanding – imagery that words can’t quite supply. An Artist Talk will be presented at 5:45 during the 1st Friday artist reception.

“There is often a feeling of channeling the work, something else is participating, I’m not wholly responsible for what comes into form,” Bowditch shares.

While in the Hohzo building, be sure to walk over to the Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery. Stories told through exquisite jewelry can be found in this gallery. Turquoise Tortoise will be featuring their extensive Native American jewelry pieces from top jewelers including: Danny Romero, Kenny Augilar, Vernon A. Begaye, Veronica Yellowhorse and more.

Just up the road in the Hillside Plaza, swing in to the James Ratliff Gallery and look for Native American artist Alvin John’s work. Creating masks and sculptures of mixed metals, you will explore stories of the Navajo within the ‘Yei Mask’ or even ‘The Corn Offering’. David John’s work is also in the gallery in the form of paintings.

According to the James Ratliff Gallery, David K. John has lived his own words, working from his own inspiration, creating paintings based on Navajo mythology and stories. Communicating a quiet spirituality that speaks universally, his unique expressions are becoming more widely recognized and admired.

Upon entering the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, step into the bell tower to see what artist Ken Rowe will be demonstrating. Wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe will show his audience how and why he brings art and nature together.

Swing into The Ascending Spirit Gallery and explore the new exhibit, “The Folding of Peace into the Heart of Spring”. The focus this Friday will be on symbols and materials that celebrate renewal and rebirth. Within the gallery, artist Lou Adams will demonstrate the art of artist folding and unveil a new series of Origami jewelry.

Walk upstairs to the Mountain Trails Gallery and be amazed and the stories told through landscapes of the West. The vistas and unique rock formations are difficult to describe in words and can almost only be captures with imagery. Images include crisp and colorful detailed works of art to soft plein air moments.

Other galleries within Tlaquepaque that are a must to visit include: The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery, Renee Taylor Gallery, and Vue Gallery.

Driving out toward “the Y” or walking toward uptown, stop into the Goldenstein Gallery and ask about the ‘White Buffalo Woman’ painting. The story is told in the smallest of details that you might not observe right away. Artist Ben Wright wove so much detail of story into this work that it has become a piece that must be discovered and experienced in person.

Just beyond “the Y” don’t forget to explore the stories told in some of the most fantastic estate art in Arizona. ALT Gallery in West Sedona is an ever-changing space, inspired by artwork from years past and out-of-date books for collectors.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association and the 1st Friday in the Galleries event in Sedona, visit SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.