Grand Vistas: Landscapes from the West March 1 at Mountain Trails Gallery

The state of Arizona, the sixth largest land area in the United States., is known for its wide ranging deserts and plateaus, as well as its forests and mountains with majestic peaks and canyons, including its unique rock formations, rich mineral deposits and colors.

Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates the beauty of it all with “Grand Vistas: Landscapes from the West” featuring artists Bill Cramer, Joshua Been, Richard Boyer, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Michelle Condrat, Linda Glover Gooch, Marcia Molnar, Gregory Stocks, and more. These intrepid artist are hiking in and out of the North Rim and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, and the mountains and canyons of the west in search of that sometimes elusive view that can take your breath away. From crisp and colorful detailed vistas to soft plein air touches of light, these landscape artists capture moments where time can seemingly stand still.

Arizona painter Bill Cramer venerates one of the many great vistas of the Grand Canyon in his oil painting “East Rim Daybreak.”

Watching the weather patterns and rain bursts over the colorful panorama of morning light brings this iconic canyon closer to those who might not be early risers. Cramer’s melody of hues and refined palette makes this veteran canyon painter an artist not to miss.

Arizona artist Marcia Molnar elicits the drama of flight as a raven swoops past the changing colors of light over the Grand Canyon in her oil “Come Fly With Me.”

Molnar enriches her experience of painting at the Canyon by spending weeks at a time in order to capture its seasons of colorful sandstone layers and mineral deposits. Her balance between plein air painting with a more contemporary juxtaposition of brush stroke and color brings a vibrant mix to this landscape celebration.

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to welcome contemporary Utah artist Michelle Condrat who is keen on seeing the world of shapes in more simplistic terms.

Her oil painting “The Glow Beyond the Cliff” brings to mind the unflinching risks that artists often take in getting close to the edge of an abyss, just to catch a special moment of light and color.

Water is precious to the West and is always a favorite for local plein air artists like Howard Carr as he makes the drama along the banks of a stream during the spring runoff season the subject of “Upstream.”

Inspiration is unbridled when this artist comes across those unexpected secluded enclaves and moments in time as his expressionist brush strokes whip up the sounds of thunderous creek waters. Betty Carr is no stranger to adventure as she climbs in and out of precarious locations to paint her favorite vistas. “Sedona’s Blue Waters” happened one day when colors all came together to bathe her beloved cathedral rock in a glow of light, and that is a perfect day for this joyful and energetic plein air painter.

Local artist Gregory Stocks has a passion for painting outdoors no matter the conditions.

The grand vista of “Dry Creek Thunder” highlights the dramatic colors and clouds that make Red Rock Country so special for artists to memorialize. Stocks continues traveling throughout the West to be at the source of his vibrant creations.

Audacious adventurer and Colorado painter Joshua Been finds inspiration in hiking and climbing all over the West and especially throughout his beloved Grand Canyon.

He will travel and sometimes hike for hours just to be at the perfect point to capture a certain light. One of the delightful choices this artist makes is in the format of his paintings as expressed in “Moran Point Angles” which measure 4 inches by 16 inches.

His “slice-of-life” paintings focus on the fleeting light and rich passionate brush strokes of plein air painting at its best.

These paintings and more are available during the month of March as well as sculpture by 15 award-winning artists who bring a bounty of choices to all who visit.

A festive reception is open to the public on First Friday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m., Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque, 336 SR 179, Sedona, AZ 86336, last entrance by the creek, upstairs near Toy Town, Suite A201 in Patio de las Campanas. (800) 527-6556 (928) 282-3225, email: fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com. Website: mountaintrailssedona.com