It’s jewelry and more jewelry at Turquoise Tortoise

This Friday’s 1st Friday gallery opening at Turquoise Tortoise serves as a special showcase for many truly impressive jewelry pieces uncovered in the gallery’s year-end item by item inventory – finds that, for collectors, will impress beyond measure.

The special “Native American Jewelry Showcase” opens with a reception from 5-8 p.m. on March 1 to offer unexpected opportunities and courtesies that will make the acquiring of remarkable jewelry pieces by top jewelers more possible than ever. Masterful works by over 20 artists are featured including: Danny Romero, Kenny Aguilar, Vernon A. Begaye, Veronica Yellowhorse, Cody Hunter, Abraham Begay, Robert Taylor, Ric Charlie and Hank Whitethorne.

The rare inlay portrait belt buckle by Danny Romero is more art piece than wearable art – though for the right collector with the right special occasion, it may warrant being taken from its shadowbox.

Romero was one of only five silversmiths invited to the Night of the First Americans at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and is exhibited in museums in the U.S., Germany, Japan and Canada. Unusual shapes define the inlay cuffs by Abraham Begay and Hank Whitethorne, the former with his geometric angles, the latter with undulating curves.

A uniquely shaped 14k gold cuff by Ric Charlie, a self-taught Navajo goldsmith, is tufa cast with a beautiful green stone of Carico Lake turquoise. His coordinating belt buckle, also tufa cast, finds six rectangular and three round stones of green Carico Lake turquoise inlaid into 14k gold, amid geometric designs that evoke the steep canyons and mountains of the Navajo Reservation. “Sandcasting is a pretty difficult medium,” Ric Charlie says. “But for me it’s second nature. Everything I do is cast.”

In a wide selection of storyteller cuffs traditional Native American stories are portrayed, with designs on both their outsides and with secret designs on their interiors. Hogans and sheep, horses, crops and the steep walls of Canyon de Chelly are stamped in silver, with some of the cuffs highlighting their designs in 14k gold.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallerySedona; or follow Instagram.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallery. Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ.