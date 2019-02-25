Sedona’s Bob Coates ranks in Top 10 for 20th time in AZPPA photo competition

Arizona Professional Photographers Association (AZPPA) yearly image competition found Bob Coates of Bob Coates Photography earning The Top Ten Award for the 20th time in the past 21 years. “I’m proud of that record,” said Bob. “Each year I am testing out new techniques and this helps keep me on top of my game.”

This was a very successful showing for Coates. He also earned the Al Buehman Award for Top Scoring Image in the competition along with the Certified Professional Photographer Award and American Society of Photographers Award. He also earned First Place in the Masters Illustrative and Commercial categories and second place in the Masters Portrait Category.

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) President Stephen Thetford of Fort Smith, Arkansas attended the competition; “I’ve watched Bob’s work over the years as an evolution of a very creative Master Photographer to a dynamic artist using all his photographic skills in new and exciting ways. It is a delight to watch PPA members continue their growth in this ever-changing industry.”

Master Artist Photographer Ella Carlson from Dunstable, Massachusetts was one of the judges and said, “Bob Coates is one of the few people who stuns me with his abilities and artistic vision. His skill with image manipulation is truly amazing. The image titled ‘Take Off’ blew me away, and it hard to blow me away! To be able to envision the final image from the various initial images to me is incredible.”

Judge Bryan Welsh of Portland, Oregon also a Master Photographer shared his thoughts on the image titled ‘Solitude’, “When an image makes me feel I get a small thrill. The photo has both simplicity and complexity and allowed me to feel what the maker felt. Bob also showed phenomenal technical excellence in a portrait of a monkey. His body of work is diverse and exciting. I look forward to seeing more of Bob’s images at future PPA competitions!”

You can view Coates’ work at bcphotography.com and successful-photographer.com Coates’ artwork is on display at the Gallery of Modern Masters in Hillside Sdeona.