Village Gallery artist Cindi Horste is featured at March 1 Art Walk

Mixed media artist Cindi Horste has never been a fan of one-dimensional art. Originally heading towards a degree in Archeology or Architectural Design in her university studies, she ultimately abandoned both in favor of an unexpected detour that allowed for more flexibility and less ‘structure and mathematics” in her studies, the field of fine arts.

“I turned to fine arts with an emphasis on clay, jewelry and wood working,”she said.



The themes of her work are based in tribal stories and rock art. “I take the liberty of using tribal symbols of various cultures and then add my own spin to continue the story,” she explained.

She is most excited about adding texture to her clay and wood designs and confesses to being bored using the same surfaces. She uses a variety of techniques and methods to achieve deep textures in each piece, including combining metal oxides, alcohol inks and aniline dyes for coloring the clay and wood surfaces, and the “repousse” technique of embossing works with metals. She is currently experimenting with the Lichtenburg process of applying 2K volts of electricity to create unique burn patterns that she later embellishes with twigs, wood, paper, beads and clay stamps from her bin which is always close at hand.

