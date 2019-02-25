Western Light: A Study in Ice

The recent cold temperatures have produced a vast array of natural art within the puddles around town. Sometimes straight edges and crystalline, sometimes curving and flowing, there is no end to the patterns displayed in ice. Beauty, simple and profound, can be found anywhere.

