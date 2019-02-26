Verde Valley Comic Expo returns March 23

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Public Library and Cottonwood Bookmarks announce the return of the 4th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 23, at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

The Verde Valley Comic Expo is the celebration of all things comic books and pop culture as well as the artists and writers who shape this medium. Attendees will have the chance to meet local area and Arizona based creators as well as attend informational panels about movies based in Arizona, learning of new reading applications for the visually impaired and the ever popular artist sketch-off.

The brainchild of the late Anne Roberts and local Sedona comic book artist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, the Verde Valley Comic Expo has grown in attendance every year and has become a welcome event in the community. Proceeds from the Verde Valley Comic Expo will help fund the library’s 2020 summer reading program.

The Verde Valley Comic Expo doors open at 10 a.m. and the expo will run until 5 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or $3 with a two-canned food donation.

Children under 10 are free and free parking is available. The Cottonwood Recreation Center is located at 150 South Sixth Street.

For vendor applications and general information please contact Jeff Clark of the Cottonwood Public Library at jclark@cottonwoodaz.gov. Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing is president of the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association and can be reached at holla@thejanimal.com.