Corpsman baptized in frigid Verde River before deployment (with video)

CLARKDALE -- U.S. Navy Corpsman Reece Raykovitz, 26, said the Verde River took his breath away when he was baptized Monday in preparation for deployment to Central America.

It was probably the 49-degree surface water temperature that took his breath away. Or it could have been the baptism experience witnessed by his wife, Dallas, 22-month-old daughter, Autumn, and 3-week-old son, Kilian.

Raykovitz’s father-in-law, Craig Walker, an ordained minister for 20 years in Phoenix and owner of South by Southwest Adventures kayak tours in Cottonwood, performed the Christian baptism.

Raykovitz, who traveled from his home in St. Johns with his family for the baptism in the Verde River, will serve as Corpsman, which is an enlisted medical specialist of the United States Navy and also serves in a U.S. Marine Corps unit.

Walker ministers with youths in Adventure Encounters, which is the non-profit of South by Southwest, and also performs baptisms, weddings and funerals.

Raykovitz said he would be going to Camp Lejeune on March 1 and on June 1 he should be leaving the country.

The baptism ceremony was a non-denominational Christian ceremony, Raykovitz and Walker said. Afterward, Walker and his wife Brandy presented Raykovitz with a copy of the Bible while he was drying off in the sun in the parking lot.

“I’ll go in there with him and get out deep enough where we’re not making a whole lot of splashing,” said Walker who wore a wet suit for the ceremony. However. Raykovitz did not, jumping in the cold water in shorts.

With snow still covered the parking area, the river is still swollen from recent flooding.

Raykovitz quickly recited his words while standing waist deep in the Verde River near the Tuzigoot Bridge parking area.

While one hand his heart and one hand on his nose, his father-in-law baptized him.