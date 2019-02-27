Man facing possible 600 years in prison offered plea deal for 25-30 years

CAMP VERDE -- A Prescott Valley man who twice evaded authorities and then pulled his gun on officers in the parking lot of a Prescott shopping center will decide on a plea in April.

The defendant, Randy Lee Crossno, 54, is facing 14 felony aggravated assault charges, four drug/paraphernalia possession charges, one criminal impersonation charge, one unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle charge and one misconduct involving weapons charge.

Crossno acknowledged at court Monday that he could face more than 600 years in prison if found guilty at trial.

Crossno would only face around 25 years if he were to accept a plea agreement, said Yavapai County Attorney Patti Wortman. Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff, the presiding judge on the case, told Crossno his sentence would fall between 25 and 30 years under a plea agreement. He is scheduled to appear again on Monday, April 1 at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.



Crossno was arrested Nov. 17, at a Sprouts in Prescott following a chase on Highway 69, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office new release.

YCSO deputies stopped Crossno, who was driving a 2005 Honda Civic, for an equipment violation on Highway 69 and TurquoisE Drive, according to YCSO. Crossno pulled to the side of the road before making an illegal U-turn.



The deputy initiated a pursuit but stopped when speeds reached 80 mph.



Crossno evaded another officer near Sheldon and Gurley Street in Prescott.

A Prescott police officer later found Crossno in the parking lot of Sprouts. Crossno initially gave a false name before pulling his handgun on the officer, stating he was not going back to prison.

When YCSO deputies arrived, they saw Prescott officers holding Crossno at gunpoint and giving him commands to drop his firearm, according to YCSO. They recognized Crossno, who was already wanted on several felony warrants from August when he ran his vehicle into a detective’s vehicle before escaping on foot.

Deputies managed to de-escalate the situation. Crossno put down his firearm and was taken into custody.

During a vehicle search, deputies found three baggies of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, 75 to 100 empty baggies, and a marijuana grinder, according to the YCSO.

Crossno is also a previously convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to YCSO. A records check revealed the firearm was stolen. Crossno also was driving on a suspended license.