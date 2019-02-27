Mingus Union has ‘confidence’ in this year’s AzMERIT testing plan

COTTONWOOD – A year ago, Mingus Union leadership decided that a one-week scheduling block for AzMERIT testing would “reduce testing fatigue,” Genie Gee said last August.

With more students testing last year at any given time, systems experienced a “technology failure,” Gee said, which led to a 7-percent decrease in the percentage of students who passed the test’s English Language Arts component, and a 13-percent decrease for the mathematics component.

It also led to a D in the Arizona Department of Education’s annual A-to-F accountability scoring, and played a role in the dismissal of then-superintendent Penny Hargrove.

Gee, who now serves the dual roles of school principal and the district’s acting superintendent, said that this year her students will have the “entire testing window” of three weeks available to them and that the school has scheduled the tests “with breaks in between.”

“We are also having students test with their English and math teachers to ensure a more productive and comfortable testing environment,” Gee said.

It’s not just that Mingus Union students had only one week to complete their AzMERIT testing a year ago.

“Unfortunately, our system couldn’t handle the volume of users and it crashed,” Gee said.

This year, Mingus Union has “checked our infrastructure,” Gee said, and will run “more tests before AzMERIT.”

“Our team knows how to respond if we begin to have issues, and are very comfortable with the plans that we’ve made,” Gee said. “We look forward to a more positive testing experience this year.”

Part of the new testing experience, Gee said, is the result of enlisting mathematics teacher Shannon Anderson as the school’s AzMERIT test coordinator.

Anderson said the school “decided to bring testing back” to the schedule prior to last year, which means that fewer Mingus Union students are testing at any given time.

“I do have confidence in the success of our testing plan this year,” Anderson said.

Should Mingus Union encounter any problems with this year’s AzMERIT testing, which is scheduled for the first three weeks in April, Anderson said she “will reach out to ADE to report issues.”