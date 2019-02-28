Letter: Add electronic devices to demise of common sense

Editor:

On Feb. 24 you published an editorial by Ron Parker, about the death of “Common Sense.”

I couldn’t agree more. Sad, sad but so true. My only addition would be electronic has added to the death also. It is sad to see (and my husband and I saw it just this past week-end again) a family comes to a restaurant and all four spent the entire meal with their noses in some form of electronics.

Good article.

Betty Gatchell

Camp Verde