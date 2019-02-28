Loring and Williams get region honors for Mingus girls basketball

The Grand Canyon Region honored a pair of Mingus Union girls basketball seniors.
Marauder guard/forward Darien Loring was named second team All-Grand Canyon Region.
MUHS guard/forward Sarah Williams was honorable mention.
Last year Loring was honorable mention and in 2016-17 she was also on the second team.
This season, Tyrone Johnson from Flagstaff was Region Coach of the Year, Kiana Manuelito of Coconino was Region Defensive Player of the Year, Flagstaff’s Gracelyn Nez was Region Offensive Player of the Year and Rylee Bundrick from Bradshaw Mountain was Region Player of the Year.
