Drag night returns to Main Stage

Friday, Jan. 4, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 5, Main Stage is happy to present the return of one of Phoenix’s favorite drag queens, Afeelya Bunz. Afeelya Bunz will be returning to the Verde Valley with an electric group of other performers for a night of music, laughs and entertainment. Along with Afeelya, Main Stage welcomes Eva Angelica Stratton, Deora le Blanc and Kira Daniels for a fun, sexy night of drag. The show starts at 9pm for the 21 and over crowd. There is a $5 cover for this event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.