Roger Naylor talks Grand Canyon history at Sedona Heritage Museum

Travel writer Roger Naylor will appear at Sedona Heritage Museum on Thursday, Jan. 10, to tell the story of Grand Canyon pioneers, Emery and Ellsworth Kolb. It’s part of the museum’s Living History series. The presentation, which will include a slide show of Kolb photographs, begins at 10 a.m. and is free.

Naylor is the author of the definitive book on the subject, The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon. It’s a tale as epic as its backdrop, rife with adventure. When the Kolbs weren’t documenting history, they were making it.

Ellsworth Kolb arrived at Grand Canyon in 1901 with younger brother Emery Kolb soon following. Pioneers in the fledgling tourism industry, the Kolbs dangled from ropes, clung to sheer cliff walls by their fingertips, climbed virtually inaccessible summits, ran seemingly impassable white-water rapids, braved the elements, and ventured into unknown wilderness -- all for the sake of a photo. Well, a photo and a thrill. Sometimes it was hard to tell which was more important.

Along the way, Ellsworth and Emery became only the 26th and 27th men to navigate the Colorado River through Grand Canyon, made the longest-running motion picture in American history and built a studio that’s become a rimside icon in the national park. Emery’s daughter, Edith Kolb Lehnert, lived for many years in Sedona and her family still maintains a home there.

A Cottonwood resident, Roger Naylor is one of Arizona’s premier travel writers, the winner of numerous awards and accolades. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His work appears weekly in the Arizona Republic. He just completed work on the Grand Canyon National Park Centennial Magazine, a commemorative edition to be distributed at the park in 2019. He is the author of several books, including Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers, Arizona Kicks on Route 66 and Death Valley: Hottest Place on Earth. For more information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.

Naylor’s books will be for sale following the presentation. Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Sedona. 928-282-7038, www.sedonamuseum.org.