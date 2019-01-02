The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed and powerful new film “What They Had” Jan. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“What They Had” features an award-winning all-star cast, including Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank, Oscar-nominees Michael Shannon and Robert Forster and Emmy Award-winner Blythe Danner.

“What They Had” centers on a family in crisis. Bridget returns home to Chicago at her brother’s urging to deal with her ailing mother and her father’s reluctance to let go of their life together.

Bridget (Hilary Swank), a California chef, is called home to Chicago when her ailing mother Ruth (Blythe Danner) disappears in the middle of a blizzard. With her rebellious daughter Emma (Taissa Farmiga) in tow, Bridget arrives to find Ruth safe, but increasingly confused and disoriented.

Ruth’s latest excursion is the last straw for her son Nicky (Michael Shannon), who believes she needs to be in a “memory care” facility, but her husband Bert (Robert Forster) insists that her place is with him at home in the life they have made together.

Bridget struggles with her own troubled marriage, her complicated relationship with Emma and her guilt about having left her family in Chicago. As Nicky pushes her to put Ruth in a nursing home and Bert grows angry with her interference, Bridget searches for a solution that will make everyone happy.

A poignant look at a heart-wrenching and familial dilemma, “What They Had” is the first feature film from writer and director Elizabeth Chomko, winner of the prestigious 2015 Academy Nicholl Fellowship for screenwriting.

“What They Had” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 4-9. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Jan. 4, 5 and 7; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 8 and 9.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.