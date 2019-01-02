Vino Di Sedona welcomes back The Fey for the New Year

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back The Fey, Winter and Lynzi Kat, on Wed Jan 2, 7-10 p.m., The Fey is a velvety undulating mix of Americana from rock, to country, to jazz influence with many originals and covers played under the influence of their own style. Winter and Lynzi Kat, have been performing together for over ten years, most often with other local talent.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Ron McLain, Jerry Wayne McFarland, David Harvey, Tim Young, and Lisa Hart who frequently play at Open Mic.

Saffire, Sedona’s best rock trio, performs at Vino Di Sedona on Friday Night, Jan 4, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed last year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way. “It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group, and he has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument a year ago. Saffire loves what they do. And they just released their first CD as a band, Marble Sea.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on Jan 5 is accompanied by music by a local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 p.m. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.



Saturday night, Jan 5, features PK Gregory, 7-10 p.m. He is described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant thrown in.” PK Gregory brings his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for another round of the honkabilly blues.

With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get the children dancing (albeit somewhat inappropriately.)

Have fun on Sunday-Funday at Vino Di Sedona with Rick Busbea, Jan 6, 6-9 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you, “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner, Wes Schemmer. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Vino Di Sedona will be closed on January 7 for our staff holiday party. This ends our seasonal closings and will be back to seven days and nights a week, with music every night except Super Bowl Sunday when we have the game on our TVs with the volume up.

Life Is Beautiful’s front man, lead singer and guitarist, KB Bren, performs solo on Tues, Jan 8, 6-9 p.m. KB is a long time Sedona resident and a life-long musician who has written at least 1,000 songs, fronted numerous local bands (Grateful Fred, Cold December) and played with the LA based 80’s band Fastway.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682