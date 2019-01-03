Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department puts out garage fire

Wednesday night, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a structure fire near the 800 block of East Elm Street, according CFMD.

Upon arrival, crews found a structure with smoke coming from the attached garage.

While the homeowner tried using a garden hose to extinguish the fire, firefighters found a smoldering fire still active in a wall of the garage.



The fire was contained by firefighters shortly after their arrival. An investigation revealed the fire had started in a garbage can in the garage.



Initial investigation indicates the fire was probably ignited by discarded consumer fireworks. The homeowners were told that while consumer “safe and sane” fireworks can be legally purchased locally, City of Cottonwood ordinances prohibit the use of any fireworks within the city.

Fire damage was contained to the attached garage however there was some smoke damage within the living area of the structure.



Assistance was provided by Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Police as well as response by Arizona Public Service and Unisource Energy Services.

For more information please contact Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741

--Information provided by Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department