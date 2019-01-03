Obituary: Gloria Anna Gurzanski 1935-2018

Gloria Anna Gurzanski went to be with her Lord on Dec. 29, 2018, at the age of 83.



Gloria was born in a small rural farm community of Selkirk, Manitoba, Canada, on June 30, 1935.



Her parents were Nick Senarchuk and Josephine Hublit.



She is survived by her close and loving sister, Virginia Farrell and loving brother, Dennis Hublit (Dia), proud son, Terry Gurzanski (Lois) and adoring grandchildren, Joseph Gurzanski (Christine) and Katelyn Gurzanski and caring aunt Olga Howden.



Gloria was a faithful Christian and an active member of Canyon Trails Cowboy church in Sedona.



She always appreciated the outdoors and took every opportunity to fish, play horseshoes, build or repair anything, tend to landscaping, head out for a hike or enjoy a game of cards with family.

Gloria had a true love for pets as she greatly had missed the loss of her dog, Daisy.



Gloria will surely be missed by all of the family and friends that were blessed to be a part of her life.



Memorial service for Gloria will be private.



