Obituary: Michael Patrick Houlihan 1940-2018

Michael Patrick Houlihan, 78, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed on Dec. 6, 2018, after a hard fight for health.

He was born in Folkstone, England, 10-10-40, son of Gladys and Patrick Houlihan.



The family moved to Canada in 1952, and Michael moved to the United States in the late ‘60s. He retired in 2000 from Q.F.C. in Washington State and moved to Cottonwood in 2013.



Michael was an avid hiker, climber and marathon runner. He loved camping and RVing, and had a passion for kayaking and cycling. He was an active member of the Verde Valley SGI Buddhist Group.



He is survived by Susan Severe of Cottonwood; sister, Suzanne Wood of Nanaimo, B.C., Canada; Quinn Houlihan of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Sean Houlihan of Vancouver, Canada; granddaughter, Adrienne Houlihan, Calgary; grandson, Adam Houlihan, Salt Lake City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Patrick; and brother, Collin.



A memorial will be held on Jan. 6, 11 a.m., at 980 N. Spring Creek Trail, Cornville, AZ, 86325.

Information provided by survivors.