Showers expected through weekend; ADOT issues highway advisory

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend but there is also a high chance of showers starting Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Friday night will be cloudy with a low at around 28.

Cloud coverage will continue into Saturday with the high at 58 degrees Fahrenheit.

Showers are likely Saturday night after 11 p.m. with a low hovering around 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rain is likely all Sunday with the high at 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises those driving in wet weather to make sure their tires have “plenty of tread.”

They also say to double following and stopping distances.

According to ADOT, if you feel like your vehicle is hydroplaning, it means you’re driving too fast.

