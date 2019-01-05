Camp Verde ‘encourages development’ in coming year

CAMP VERDE – Expect to see a lot of dirt flying in Camp Verde in 2019.

That’s what Carmen Howard, the Town’s director of Community Development, said with one eye on 2018 and the other looking forward to the new year.

According to Howard, Camp Verde’s Community Development Department continues to work toward its goal of “providing an environment that encourages development and provides help and support to our clients who go through our processes.”

“We try to keep in mind the purpose of the Town of Camp Verde ordinances in all we do which is to afford every citizen of Camp Verde the flexibility to engage in the pursuit of commerce and private use of property without being impeded upon or impeding upon other citizens,” Howard said.

With changes in 2018 to the town’s Planning and Zoning ordinance, Howard said there will be “more pending in 2019.”

“A new building permit system was implemented that is easier to work with and will allow us to track activities more easily,” Howard said.

According to Robert Foreman, Certified Building Code Official for the Town of Camp Verde, “Not keeping up with ever-evolving building technologies, is expensive, silly and dangerous.”

Following months of behind-the-scenes work, the 2018 International Codes are “expected to be adopted in January,” Howard said.

