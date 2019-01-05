James Perey checks off 2018 as banner year for Yavapai College

CLARKDALE – The following are things that James Perey counts as Yavapai College’s successes in 2018 – and future successes in 2019.

Perey is executive dean of Yavapai College’s Verde campus.

1 Early College

“I am very proud of the work being done by our Early College Program staff and the relationships they have built with the area high schools. In November, the college hosted five Early College days for Mingus Union High School. Juniors attended these events to prepare for courses in the fall. Students took a campus tour, took the Accuplacer placement assessment and met with their Early College advisor for an academic advising session. More than 125 students were served.”

2 Yavapai-Apache Nation

“Yavapai College continues to serve the Yavapai Apache Nation by working with their students and sharing educational information and resources every other Thursday.”

3 Testing Center

The Verde Valley Campus Testing Center “has expanded industry certification testing. Students and community members can now sit for the state Water and Waste Water Certifications and Crane Operator and Rigging certifications in the Verde Testing Center.”

4 College readiness

“Continue to work with K-12 districts on college readiness and matriculation. Although a good percentage of high school graduates attend the college, there is room for improvement. Currently, six out of 10 students seeking to attend the college need some remediation, usually in the areas of math and English. I want to work closely with the K-12 districts to close this readiness gap.”

5 Growing the economy

“The work being done by the Regional Economic Development Center and the Small Business Development Center is helping to grow the local economy and assist entrepreneurs, and small business owners start and expand their capacity. Their work this year included job fairs conducted in partnership with local chapters of the Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill of Northern and Central Arizona: Sedona Tourism Impact Study, Town of Camp Verde Housing Feasibility Report, Greater Verde Valley Location Quotient Analysis, and the Greater Verde Valley Industry Supply Chain Analysis.

“Also, 12 different workshops provided through Small Business Development Center, serving 108 clients in the Verde Valley with a capital formation of more than $1.2 million.”