Obituary: Lorraine Alvey 1939-2018

Lorraine Alvey, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 29, 2018, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1939, in Sue City, Iowa, to Joe and Rose Sperke. Lorraine was a volunteer with St. Vincent De Paul.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rose. She is survived by her husband, Mike Alvey; son, Lary Alvey (Sheila) of Cottonwood; brother, Donny Sperke (Sid) of Prescott; sisters, Charlotte Cantu (Manny) of Pine, and Dodie Carmichael (Rus) of Prescott; and granddaughter, Aubre Alvey of Cottonwood.



A Rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m.



Please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul, 825 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ.



