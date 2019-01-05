Special Education funding big challenge for schools

COTTONWOOD – Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will swear in Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board members Mindy Bejarano, Neil Manzenberger and Eric Marcus.

For Marcus, it will be his second term on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board, as he replaced Linda Walker in January 2018.

For both Bejarano and Manzenberger, it is their first term on the district’s governing board.

Carter appointed each of the three board members, as Bejarano, Manzenberger and Marcus were the only three to declare candidacy for the three openings.

Bejarano and Manzenberger replace outgoing board members Jason Finger and Janice Rollins. Neither Finger nor Rollins sought reelection.

Near the end of Monday’s meeting, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will select a president and vice president for 2019.

The board will also decide regular meeting times for 2019. For the past year, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board has held its regular meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

SPED funding

Ask Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King about special education funding, and he paints a not-so-colorful picture.

According to King, the past 10 years has seen a “large increase of students coming to us who have special needs or learning disabilities.”

“Correspondingly,” King said, “we’ve not seen increases in funds to serve those students.”

When the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was passed, its purpose was to “ensure that these students have services.”

The way King understands it, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act – IDEA – is supposed to provide an extra 40-percent funding per-student with special needs or learning disabilities.

“But we’ve never been funded at more than an additional 16 percent,” King said. “We get between $11 and $12 per student – per year – to educate some of these children. So we’re working with our legislators.”

As an information agenda item, King will tell the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board about what he considers an “unjust system” that sometimes forces the district to shortchange certain district offerings, akin to “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Where and when

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss an effort by Oak Creek School Principal Nayadin Persaud to achieve STEM accreditation through AdvancED.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

