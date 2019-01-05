Streck, Moreno and Nelson earn All-State honors

Three Mingus Union football players earned All-State honors.

Seniors Kendrew Streck, as a linebacker, Zachary Moreno, as an offensive lineman and Alex Nelson, as offensive utility/flex player were named second team All-4A Conference.

Prescott, which lost the region championship to Mingus Union, had six selections, four of which were first team.

Ed Cook from Greenway was coach of the year, Nassir Sims of Desert Edge was defensive player of the year, Bijan Robinson from Salpointe Catholic was offensive player of the year and Saguaro’s Connor Soelle was player of the year.

Streck, on offense and defense, Moreno and Nelson were also first team All-Grand Canyon Region. Grand Canyon offensive player of the year Antoine Zabala was not on the All-State first or second teams.