Clarkdale police report vehicle rolls into Verde River

CLARKDALE – This is one of those “Yea, I had a bad day” stories.

Saturday at about 3 p.m., Clarkdale police were alerted to a vehicle partially submerged in the Verde River at the Tuzigoot River Access Point.

When police arrived, a tow truck was already pulling the vehicle from the river. The driver and passenger had already left.

Clarkdale officers contacted the driver, who said he thought he had put his vehicle in park, but instead left it in gear and it rolled off the embankment.

Some bystanders helped the driver and a passenger out of the vehicle. The driver subsequently contacted his insurance company to retrieve the vehicle.

“No one called the police at the initial time the vehicle went into the river. The call to the police department was received over an hour after the incident occurred,” said Sgt. Nicole Florisi.

Additional information will be posted on the Town of Clarkdale website at http://www.clarkdale.az.gov when it becomes available.

