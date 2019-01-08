Camp Verde council discusses early end to Retail Strategies contract

CAMP VERDE – In November 2016, the Camp Verde Town Council agreed to a three-year $110,000 contract with retail recruiters known as Retain Strategies.

Wednesday, council will hold a work session to discuss an early end to the contract that expires near the end of the year.

“It’s possible that we can find better ways to use that resource,” Town Manager Russ Martin said of the money it could save by ending the contract six months early. “The risk-reward is always part of the deal.”

On Monday, Martin estimated a savings of $17,500 should council eventually end the contract six months early.

Though Camp Verde could “find other ways” to use the money, that doesn’t mean Martin has not been pleased with what Retail Strategies has done.

“We haven’t won the Super Bowl yet, meaning those conversations didn’t lead to business moving here as a result,” Martin said. “But we were in those conversations, which is something we hadn’t been in the past.”

Camp Verde Vice Mayor Dee Jenkins said Monday that she has questioned “the effectiveness, or in my opinion lack of results from Retail Strategies.”

“Hopefully it will be an informative discussion Wednesday,” Jenkins said.

Council will also discuss ideas for current event planning, as well as ways to run events such as Fort Verde Days, the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, and Cornfest.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

Though no items on Wednesday’s work session agenda are action items, the meeting is open to the public.

