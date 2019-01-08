Carol German replaces Kitty McDowell on Camp Verde School Board

CAMP VERDE – Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has selected former Camp Verde Town Council member Carol German to replace Kitty McDowell on the Camp Verde School Board.

For Carter, the selection of a new school board member “is the most important thing” that his office is responsible for.

German – appointed on Jan. 8 at the school district’s monthly meeting – was selected from a pool of “three qualified individuals,” Carter stated in a Jan. 8 press release from his office.

“Mrs. German fully understands the role of the governing board and will work to balance the needs of students, parents, staff, employers, and the taxpayer,” Carter stated in the press release. “She has knowledge of the community and the local educational environment.”

Carter said Tuesday that Rachel Hood, former member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Council, and Steve Darby, board member with the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, were the other two candidates for the Camp Verde School Board seat.

“It was a very tough decision,” Carter said. “You kind of have to look at the advantages and disadvantages of the three very different personalities, in light of the people who are currently on the Camp Verde board.”

Carter interviewed German, Darby and Hood on Jan. 7, then met individually with each of the elected members of the district’s governing board, and members of the school administration and staff before he selected German.

German, whose deceased husband was the brother of Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, will serve a two-year term that expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

A Camp Verde resident for more than 20 years, German taught business and computer education at Phoenix Union High School District and at Williams High School before moving to Yavapai College where served as an instructor and assistant dean.

German, who last served on the Camp Verde Town Council in December 2016, unsuccessfully ran for council seats in the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.

Carter’s initial plan was to appoint McDowell’s replacement by Dec. 11.

But Carter’s office re-posted the position on the Camp Verde School Board because of “insufficient candidates” in the first attempt to replace McDowell, a retired Camp Verde Unified School District educator who won a seat on the board in the 2014 election.

“The service that Mrs. McDowell has provided to the school district and community is greatly appreciated,” Carter stated.

