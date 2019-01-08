Eric Marcus selected new board president at Cottonwood-Oak Creek

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s school board unanimously selected two of its three newest board members to serve as president and vice president for 2019.

After Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter swore in Mindy Bejarano, Neil Manzenberger and Eric Marcus, the board named Marcus as president and Bejarano as vice president.

For Marcus, it is his second term on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board, Marcus replaced Linda Walker in January 2018.

For Bejarano and Manzenberger, it is their first term on the district’s governing board.

Carter appointed each of the three board members, as Bejarano, Manzenberger and Marcus were the only three to declare candidacy for the three openings.

Bejarano and Manzenberger replace outgoing board members Jason Finger and Janice Rollins, as neither sought reelection.