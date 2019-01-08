Mingus considers shared CTE director agreement

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board could renew an Intergovernmental Agreement to share Career and Technical Education Director Ralph Fobair with Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District.

In May 2017, Fobair came to Mingus Union from Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education. In his second year as CTE director for the Mingus Union and the Sedona Oak Creek districts, the extension would be for the 2019-2020 school year, according to Genie Gee, Mingus Union’s principal and acting superintendent.

According to the agreement that Mingus Union included in its Jan. 9 draft agenda, Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek school districts “may renew” for “subsequent one-year terms not to exceed five years upon approval of their respective governing boards at a public meeting.”

According to Gee, the IGA can be renewed until the 2023-2024 school year by the boards without the need for a new agreement unless Fobair’s compensation were to change, or if the amount of days Fobair worked in a school year were to change.

According to the agreement, Fobair works 24 days each school year at Sedona-Oak Creek, the rest at Mingus Union.

The agreement states that Fobair “will assist [Sedona Oak Creek] in developing and implementing its CTE programs and services and accept related duties as may be assigned by Sedona’s administration.

At 6 p.m., the Mingus Union School Board will meet in the school’s library.

Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.