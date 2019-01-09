ILLUMINATE Film Festival presents two advanced screenings of feature documentary THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING, in conjunction with a powerful day of community action centered around and inspired by the film.

In the last 100 years, Hollywood has emerged as one of the most influential forces in shaping our society’s perceptions and expectations of women and girls in everyday life. As one of our country’s largest exports, what comes out of Hollywood reaches the entire world. Who is creating these stories, and how does this shape the on-screen portrayal of women? It all begins with the storytellers.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie received multiple standing ovations, THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING is an entertaining, eye-opening, and inspiring call to action for women and men both in and out of Hollywood. The film features some of the industry’s leading voices, including Executive Producer Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Maria Giese, Sandra Oh, Judd Apatow, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, and others of #TimesUp and #MeTooMovement.

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING uncovers the gender bias in Hollywood and sheds light on how that impacts girls and women everywhere and what we can do to create change.

Screenings of THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING will take place at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, AZ. Director Tom Donahue, producer Ilan Arboleda, and director and activist Maria Giese will participate in a Q&A after the screenings.

1000 Acts of Courage

The Women’s March of 2017 brought together women across the world; the reinvigoration of Tarana Burke’s #MeTooMovement unleashed the voices of women everywhere about their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment; the #TimesUp movement focuses on protecting women’s right to work in a safe and respectful environment. Alongside these powerful movements, director Tom Donahue and Creative Chaos VMG intend for the film THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING to act as the launch of a social action campaign of deep, solution-driven engagement. Inspired by this call to action, ILLUMINATE Film Festival is launching #1000ActsofCourage, a campaign to collect and celebrate 1000+ acts of courage in the service of the wellbeing, empowerment, and equity of girls and women (including anyone who identifies as such). ILLUMINATE invites everyone, women and men, to share their personal acts of courage in the service of creating a world where women are safe, healthy, and free to fulfill their potential.

Women’s Voices in Action Day

Dedicated to elevating human consciousness and inspiring lasting transformation through cinema, ILLUMINATE Film Festival has designed a day full of engaging and transformative events inspired by the film. Program highlights include two screenings of the feature documentary This Changes Everything, an inspiring luncheon co-presented by NAWBO Sedona Verde Valley, stories from the #1000ActsofCourage campaign, an ActionSpace that is free and open to the public where you can get involved, and a reception for current ILLUMINATE members and VIPs who attend the screening.

Buy tickets at http://illuminatefilmfestival.com/womens-voices