Cornville’s Old Corral Cecil’s Boys Friday and Sky Daddy Saturday

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, The Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday live music scene, there’s an additional night of dancing this week on Friday with a premiere appearance of Cecil’s Boys. Cecil’s Boys have been the house band at Chilleen’s on I-17 for the past 6 years and before that at Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City.

This quartet plays a lively blend of country, rock, and blues music engineered especially for folks who love to dance. Comprised of former road players, all members of Cecil’s Boys have years of experience as band members of and in opening acts for some of Country and Western music’s hottest stars from the 1970’s and ‘80’s. This special Friday show runs from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday night from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., Prescott’s Sky Conwell, known also for his Johnny Cash tribute band, “99 Years”, brings his “Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks” show to town. This trio blends and mashes up sets of Surf, Rockabilly and Classic Rock that always jam the dance floors of the venues they visit

Sky makes his living solely as an entertainer and is known to be the hardest working and most frequently booked showman perhaps in the state. Conwell’s performances permeate the Prescott Whiskey Row music scene as a solo artist, with “99 Years” and with this “Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks” show. His visits to Cornville always turn out to be a blast.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9:00 a.m. daily.