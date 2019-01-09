Esteban kicks of 2019 concert series at Sound Bites Grill

Legendary flamenco/classical style guitarist, ESTEBAN, has announced his 2019 concert series as “Artist in Residence” at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona Arizona. He will be performing once or twice a month starting Saturday Jan 12th and Jan 19th, 2019. Esteban performs with his daughter Teresa Joy, Raul Yanez and Joe Morris.

Located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona Sound Bites Grill is an entertainment restaurant with a show room that features music nightly. Esteban is best known for his years performing at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale. He made Arizona his home last year. Esteban has created a special Sedona Dinner Concert with his daughter Teresa Joy. This is his 5th year performing at the venue.

Teresa Joy a spinning violinist (you have never seen anything like this) finds herself at home on the stage, learning new things about herself every time she plays. Connecting with the music and audience is the highest reward to her. Connecting as well with her father, Esteban, she feels truly blessed they are on this incredible musical journey together.

If You Go ... • What: Esteban and Teresa Joy Concert • When: Saturday Jan 12th and 19th, 2019 • Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N Hwy 89A, Sedona 86336 • Info/Tickets: 928-282-2713

Esteban has a special connection with Sedona as it was one of the first places he performed after the doctors told him he would never play guitar again after being hit by a drunk driver where he lost his ability due to severe damage to his left arm and hand. But in 1990, through dedication and the love of music, he began to again play the guitar he so loved. One of his first gigs was in the courtyards of “Tlaquepaque” Sedona playing his guitar and selling cd’s with his mother by his side.

His name was given him by legendary classical guitarist Andres Segovia, who called him “Esteban” during his years of study with the master in Spain (1974-1978) and in the United States. Born Stephen Paul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of a steel mill worker, Esteban saw his first guitar in a shop window when he was 8 years old. His uncle bought it for him and Esteban says, “It never left my hands.”

From that moment on, he focused on the guitar, teaching himself to play and practicing every spare moment. Esteban’s dream was to be able to express his deep inner feelings through his music.

Esteban has topped the Billboard charts many times with his numerous albums, videos and DVD’s, and has had first-time music history successes never before accomplished by any guitarist. He has been on the front page of the Wall Street Journal for his famous appearances and record-setting album sales on Home Shopping Network. Esteban enjoyed a full feature article in People Magazine as well as thousands of accolades from newspapers, magazines, and dedicated fans everywhere. He created a musical instrument division for affordable, quality guitars, and one of his big dreams has come true: hundreds of thousands of children and adults who never played before are now playing music. His concerts are memorable moments of the heart, and whether he performs solo or with his band, the reviews are sensational and the experiences exceptional.

Visit www.soundbitesgrill.com or www.Estebanmusic.com for further details.


