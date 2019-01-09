The Grasshopper Grill: PK Gregory in the lounge

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings. Starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Friday, Jan. 11th, its PK Gregory bringing his 21st century version of the one-man band to the Grasshopper lounge. PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues finger style guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, January 12th, Jack Couchman brings his solo performance show to the lounge. If you follow music in the Verde Valley, Jack is a one of the most recognizable players around. Jack, it seems, knows and can perform on request practically any classic rock, blues, or country song ever to make it to hit status. Have some favorites of your own? Jack’s got ‘emThe Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (92 649-9211)