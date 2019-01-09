Jed Morrison returns to Main Stage

On Friday, January 11, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

On Saturday, January 12, Main Stage will have local country music favorite, Jed Morrison. Jed Morrison and his band have been on hiatus as of lately, so you do not want to miss this special show. Jed and his band’s performance will be part of a major effort by Main Stage to bring country music back into the venue and give the music’s fans a chance to dust off their cowboy boots for some two steppin’ dancing and fun, 21-plus. No cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m., then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.