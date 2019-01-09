The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Antony & Cleopatra” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Broadcast live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare’s famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.

The National Theatre’s blockbuster, receiving multiple five-star reviews, is slick, stylish and modern with a huge revolving set (including a swimming pool on stage), a big supporting cast and gorgeous costumes, and real snakes on stage.

In the aftermath of Julius Caesar’s assassination, General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. Having neglected his political duties whilst in Egypt, Antony returns to Rome, to attempt to restore his political position. Torn between his duty to Rome and his devotion to Cleopatra, Antony’s actions spark a war which threatens to destroy their love.

Director Simon Godwin returns to National Theatre Live screens with this hotly anticipated production.

“Antony & Cleopatra” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.