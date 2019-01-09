NAWBO and Illuminate Film Festival present Women’s Voices in Action

NAWBO Sedona Verde Valley, (National Association Women Business Owners), is collaborating with ILLUMINATE Film Festival by presenting their monthly luncheon meeting as a unique NAWBO ILLUMINATE event. A special luncheon will be held in the showroom at Sound Bites Grill, (Host Sponsor for this event), on Friday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

After lunch, NAWBO will present an inspiring panel discussion with four extraordinary guest speakers: Jeneda Benally, award winning singer, musician, actor, and Native American activist; Mesha Davis, the Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Women’s Foundation; Maria Giese, film writer, director and challenger in the ACLU investigation into Hollywood gender bias; and Kaycee Palumbo, President of WAVE, Women’s Affinity Network designed to engage, empower and educate women for leadership and success.

These powerful female panelists, along with NPR moderator Laurel Morales, Senior Field Correspondent and creator of the podcast series “Changing Women,” will explore current challenges for women and share how they leverage their voices to create widespread impact in their fields. Guests will be inspired, transformed and motivated by these outstanding women leaders, and will gain knowledge in expanding their influence, growing their businesses, and stepping into their own unique power.

The luncheon is a part of ILLUMINATE’s Women’s Voices in Action Day, featuring the Arizona premiere of THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING, the year’s breakout documentary on gender equality in Hollywood, as well as a post-screening filmmaker Q&A, a women’s organization ActionSpace with signup opportunities for supporting women, and a VIP Member Reception. Details at illuminatefilmfestival.com/womens-voices. There are two screenings scheduled at 4pm and 7pm at Mary D. Fisher later on that same day.

Seating is limited for this special event, so advance reservations are necessary. Be sure to purchase your tickets early. Again, the date is Friday, January 11th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $35.00 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Sound Bites Grill Showroom is located at 101 N State Rte 89A in the uptown area of Sedona. Tickets are available now online at Nawbosvv.org.